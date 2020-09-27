15km green corridor to link East Coast Park to Changi Beach Park

Cycling or even walking from East Coast Park to Changi Beach Park could soon be a more comfortable and enriching experience, as plans are afoot for a 15km-long green corridor that will connect both parks.

The new central green corridor will run along New Upper Changi Road and Loyang Way, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said yesterday, and will also connect to other parks and gardens in the area via a network of community corridors.

Residents can also expect more nature-based amenities to be built and connected to this green network in the east, with plans for more community and therapeutic gardens, and nature play gardens for children, said Mr Heng, who is an MP for East Coast GRC.

Speaking on the sidelines of a community event held on Pulau Ubin, which is part of the constituency, he said: "I look forward to partnering our people, especially residents of East Coast, to turn these plans into reality. We will reach out to you soon to gather your ideas and vision for these green spaces."

There is no timeline yet for when the green corridor will be ready.

But in unveiling the plans for how the eastern part of the island will be made greener in line with the nation's City in Nature aspirations, Mr Heng said the new central green corridor, as well as the network of community corridors, will be lined with a variety of native trees and shrubs so they resemble the look and feel of natural forests.

The lush greenery will provide a cooler and more comfortable experience for pedestrians and cyclists, he said.

"These corridors will also connect our pockets of green space and enhance their overall biodiversity," he added.

In a video message posted on Facebook, Mr Heng spoke at the Changi Point Ferry Terminal, where he took a bumboat ride to Pulau Ubin to mark Ubin Day, an event organised to celebrate the rich nature and culture of the rustic island.

The first two Ubin Days were celebrated in 2002 and 2003.

But it was not until 2014, when the Friends of Ubin Network - comprising villagers, academics, and nature and heritage enthusiasts - was formed, that Ubin Day became an annual tradition.

CONNECTING GREEN SPACES I look forward to partnering our people, especially residents of East Coast, to turn these plans into reality... These corridors will also connect our pockets of green space and enhance their overall biodiversity. DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER HENG SWEE KEAT, on the proposed 15km green link.

Mr Heng said the network brought together diverse perspectives and has helped to turn good ideas into action, with the community implementing many programmes over the years, including Ubin Day itself.

"This is the spirit of Singapore Together. And I hope we can partner more Singaporeans to build our future Singapore," said Mr Heng.

In previous editions of Ubin Day, there were activities ranging from kayaking to nature walks, as well as film screenings and kampung games. But due to the Covid-19 outbreak this year, Web talks on the island's rich history and culture were held instead.

Noting that more Singaporeans have been venturing into the country's green spaces since the start of the outbreak, Mr Heng said: "As we emerge from this crisis, we must continue to grow, and even accelerate, our greening effort."