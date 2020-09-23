Entry permit renewal for foreign-registered vehicles in Singapore to be reinstated from Oct, after 6-month waiver

SINGAPORE - All foreign-registered vehicle permits will have to be extended every two weeks from October.

This comes six months after the Land Transport Authority (LTA) first waived the requirement in March.

LTA said on Wednesday (Sept 23) that from Oct 1, all motorists with foreign-registered cars and motorcycles will have to pay Vehicle Entry Permit fees every 14 days.

Each renewal is valid for two weeks, as was the case before LTA waived the renewal process from March 18 to Sept 30.

The move is yet another sign of normality returning to Singapore's roads, after LTA waived the rule following the movement control imposed by Malaysia across the Causeway.

Before the waiver, motorists had to apply at LTA's Sin Ming office if they wished to extend their stay.

LTA lifted the requirement to help Malaysian workers who had chosen to remain in Singapore and later extended it so motorists did not have to crowd at its office to apply for renewal.

The reinstatement of the 14-day validity period will now apply to all foreign-registered vehicles, including those that enter Singapore before Oct 1.

Penalties will begin to be imposed on those with expired VEPs from Oct 15, LTA said.

Those making payment can use the LTA's online calculator at this website to calculate the total amount payable for their vehicles.

They can then make payment at any AXS station or at LTA's 24-hour Autopass Card Top-Up booths near Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints, bearing in mind that the booths can be used for fees under $500 and for payment by Autopass card only.