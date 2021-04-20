Entry approvals for non-S'pore residents travelling from India to be cut; longer SHN for all travellers from India

SINGAPORE - From 11.59pm on Thursday (April 22), travellers from India will have to serve an additional seven-day stay-home notice (SHN) at their place of residence, following the usual 14-day SHN at a dedicated facility.

Entry approvals for non-Singapore citizens and non-permanent residents are also being reduced in response to the worsening Covid-19 situation in India, the Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the SHN period for travellers from Hong Kong will be reduced from 14 days to seven days, as the situation there has improved, and the SHN can also be served at one's place of residence if it is suitable.

This will apply to travellers who have remained in Hong Kong in the last 14 consecutive days and who enter Singapore from 11.59pm on Thursday.

From that time, Singapore will also allow entry and transit for all long-term pass holders and short-term visitors with recent travel history to Britain and South Africa.

Said MOH: "To facilitate critical and essential official travel in a safe and calibrated manner, fully-vaccinated individuals on such official overseas travel to higher risk countries/regions will be required to adhere to a controlled itinerary while overseas, and undergo a stringent testing regime and a seven-day self-isolation period upon their return."