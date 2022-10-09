Entrepreneur came for F1, leaves with potentially $180k of deals

The lavish late-night parties would last till 5am, but American entrepreneur Rembrandt Flores would be up and ready for his meetings with potential clients at 10am.

Each day was a whirlwind of networking, play and repeat for the founder of 8Commas, a Los Angeles-based Web3 consultancy, who was making the most of his week here during his first Singapore Grand Prix experience.

Mr Flores, who had to get by on four hours of sleep daily, said: "I have to maintain it because I have to talk to potential clients. Regardless of whether I'm partying till 5am, I need to wake up early and start doing in-person meetings as early as 10am."

The networking has paid off - he met representatives from about 25 companies, and has potentially secured at least $180,000 worth of contracts with five firms.

"It's been very successful in that regard, and I'm very happy I came because I wouldn't have met these new clients otherwise," he said.

The success was made possible through his meetings, conferences and satellite events at the start of his trip at Asia Crypto Week - including its flagship event Token2049 - a Web3 industry event for entrepreneurs, investors and developers.

Mr Flores was giving an update on what he did - and accomplished here - after an earlier interview on his plans for his Singapore F1 experience.

His no-expenses-spared trip was precisely that - his final tally was $9,000 more than the $44,000 he had said he would spend.

But the gains on both the business and social fronts have been tremendous, he said.

Besides the contracts, it was a fulfilling time for play and his social calendar, with mealtimes a chance to try some of Singapore's best fine-dining restaurants, including Michelin-starred Burnt Ends in Dempsey Road and Wakuda at Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

Mr Flores, who is in his 40s, said he met JJ Lin, the Taiwan-based Mandopop icon from Singapore, during his stay. The two had met and bonded over Web3, which refers to a vision of a decentralised Internet built around blockchains, crypto's underlying technology.

He said: "JJ is a friend, so we caught up on Web3, his upcoming concert tour and life in general."

He also hung out with celebrities who were in town for the F1 race, which took place from Sept 30 to Oct 2. He met two-time Grammy nominee Steve Aoki at a non-fungible token art exhibition at Mandala Club in Tanjong Pagar. A group of them then followed Aoki to Singapore's largest nightclub Marquee in MBS, where he kicked off day one of the race with a headlining set.

"My friend decided to get a table for 50 people and it was pure madness. Our table was fully stocked with Dom, Ace of Spades and Clase Azul," Mr Flores said, referring to high-end liquor brands. Depending on its vintage, a bottle of Dom Perignon champagne can cost up to $1,500 at online retailers.

At another party over the F1 weekend, Mr Flores hobnobbed with three out of four members of American hip-hop band Black Eyed Peas - J.Rey Soul, Will.I.Am and Apl.de.Ap - at a private table of Amber Lounge, an F1 after-party held at The Clifford Pier.

Mr Flores is among the 302,000 people who helped set a record high for attendance at the three-day Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2022.

It is the only night race on the F1 calendar and the latest edition took place after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The previous high was 300,000 for the first night race in 2008.

Transport Minister S. Iswaran has said the F1 race has a cascading effect on the broader economy, citing strong hotel occupancy rates and the arrival of nearly 90,000 delegates at 25 Mice (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) events held around the race period.

Mr Flores finished his week the way he started - packed with activities. First up was shopping.

He got a computer case at upscale leather-goods store Goyard in Takashimaya Shopping Centre and an outfit at luxury boutique Dior in Ion Orchard, spending about $5,000 for both items.

Then it was time for recuperation at the cAL spa in Tras Street, where he had a facial and body sculpting treatment. This set him back by $2,320.

Mr Flores, who left for home on Tuesday, said of his week here: "It was phenomenal. I haven't been to Singapore in 10 years, and it was more than I could have hoped for."