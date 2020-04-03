Entertainment venues fear permanent closure

Within three months of opening, business was booming for escape room company Amazing Chambers Singapura, which sits atop TripAdvisor's list of fun and games in Singapore.

But just as director Hendra Harjuna was considering drawing a salary in January, the coronavirus hit. Tourists as well as school and corporate groups - which form about 85 per cent of the company's customers - no longer showed up.

Now it has been forced to close, along with sister business Trapped, until at least the end of the month. Mr Harjuna says they will not be able to reopen if the landlords do not offer rental waivers for the period of closure.

Along with other entertainment businesses facing zero income, they are dipping into their reserves to keep staff on the payroll during the shutdown.

Bars and entertainment venues, including cinemas, nightclubs and karaoke outlets, were ordered to suspend operations starting last Friday, as part of a series of strict new rules to limit crowds and minimise the risk of further spreading the virus.

Some of those venues claim to have been left out of the second wave of support for businesses announced last week by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, as they do not qualify for the higher wage subsidies offered to the tourism and food service sectors.

The Government will offset 25 per cent of the first $4,600 of wages for local workers for nine months this year, under the Jobs Support Scheme. Higher support of 50 per cent will be given to those in food services, and 75 per cent to those in aviation and tourism, the sectors hardest hit by the outbreak.

But while bars are considered part of the food service sector and qualify for the 50 per cent wage subsidies, entertainment operators will only be entitled to 25 per cent.

Without any revenue, layoffs and permanent closures are imminent, companies said.

Mr Harjuna said he has written to both his landlords asking for full rental waivers for the period of closure. Amazing Chambers is in a heritage building in Kampong Glam, managed by the Malay Heritage Foundation, while Trapped has a unit in *Scape in Orchard Road.

"On average, an SME (small and medium-sized enterprise) has about three months' worth of working capital as cushion, and we have not been accumulating profits for the last three months.

"If we don't get a lifeline, we will have to fold," he said.

Axe-throwing range Axe Factor has also had to close. Founder Samuel Tey said that his landlord at The Grandstand, Cogent Land Capital, has not announced any rental rebates since the outbreak began.

"Not only are we not getting help, but they are still chasing for rental, almost daily," said Mr Tey.

Nightclub operators, which employ more staff, have been hit particularly hard by the order to close.

Zouk Group's chief executive Andrew Li told The Straits Times that without more wage support, the company may have to begin retrenchments as soon as this week.

About 70 per cent of its 200 staff are Singaporean, and having wage subsidies on a par with the tourism industry would enable it to retain most of them, he said.

The club's revenue fell by up to 70 per cent last month when the complex's capacity had to be cut by two-thirds to comply with social distancing rules.

The group has already gone through two rounds of cost-cutting measures, which include unpaid leave and salary adjustments.

"Right now, the most important thing is the livelihoods of the staff... some of these people have been working for us for over two decades," said Mr Li.

Noting that Zouk occupies a large space that will be vacant for this month, he said: "I was even thinking of turning it into a storage facility. We're just trying to be more innovative with what we can do.

"We're in survival mode now; every extra dollar makes a difference."

Singapore Nightlife Business Association president Joseph Ong said that while the support announced last week has been helpful, it is not sufficient for those that have had to close.

The association is engaging the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) as well as Enterprise Singapore, and is holding out hope that more can be done, he said.

Also looming over the industry is the fear that the closure order will extend beyond this month.

"I think if it goes just one or two more months, the industry will probably see 30 to 50 per cent closures immediately," said Mr Ong.

STB's executive director for attractions, entertainment and tourism concept development Jean Ng said that measures to aid the tourism industry have been targeting businesses and workers directly impacted by travel restrictions in Singapore and around the world.

"For entertainment venues and businesses, which include nightclubs and bars, there is wide-ranging and significant support to help them retain their local employees, stabilise their operations, manage their cash flow and deepen their manpower capabilities," she said.

These include wage support, the deferment of corporate income tax and various loans offering low interest rates.

"As the Covid-19 situation is evolving, we will continue to engage the various sectors to understand their concerns, and offer further support if necessary," she said.