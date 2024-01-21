Enter the dragon: Activities to usher in Chinese New Year 2024

SINGAPORE – Dragons of different shapes and sizes have emerged to usher in Chinese New Year (CNY) on Feb 10.
It will be the Year of the Wood Dragon, and the auspicious creature in the Chinese zodiac symbolises power, strength and good fortune.
Here are some highlights from the kaleidoscope of CNY activities around the island.
Chinatown
The cultural enclave sets the pulse for CNY festivities. An array of breathtaking dragon dioramas themed “Soaring into the Auspicious Dragon Year” illuminates New Bridge Road, Eu Tong Sen Street, South Bridge Road and Upper Cross Street after the official light-up on Jan 19. They are setting Chinatown aglow from 7pm to midnight till March 9.
Among some of the highlights is a festive fair till Feb 9 in Sago Street, Smith Street, Temple Street, Trengganu Street and Pagoda Street from 10am to 10pm daily. A countdown party will ring in the new year at Kreta Ayer Square on Feb 9 at 10pm.
The Chinatown Business Association has also organised a series of festive workshops on making nian gao (sweet rice cake) and pineapple plush toys at the Chinatown Visitor Centre in Banda Street. More details at https://chinatown.sg
The library@chinatown in Chinatown Point will have festive events like dragon-themed craft activities and Chinese calligraphy workshops. More information at https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/programmes-at-librarychinatown-2631629
Chingay
The annual multicultural extravaganza, Chingay Parade, will return to the F1 Pit Building on Feb 23 and 24 with the theme “Blossom”.
It will feature 3,500 performers, 17 community-made floats, five Chingay large floats and, for the first time, a 230m interactive floor projection – Singapore’s longest for a street parade.
A section of the event venue will be turned into a PAssionArts Street, where art activities and community art installations co-created by residents and community artists will be showcased.
The Chingay spirit will be brought to the heartland with performances and a caravan of floats parading through various estates over several weekends from Feb 25.
More information at https://www.chingay.gov.sg
River Hongbao and Gardens by the Bay
River Hongbao 2024 will be held from Feb 8 to 17 at Gardens by the Bay, with overseas performances making a return after a three-year hiatus.
A stunning 140m-long dragon suspended between two Supertrees will take centre stage, together with the God of Fortune and a dazzling display of 30 firecrackers.
Besides River Hongbao, the centre of Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay will be transformed into Dahlia Dreams, with a 15m-long dragon centrepiece close to 7m in height rising from amid more than 1,000 dahlias of 40 varieties.
Complementing this central spectacle are four colourful dragon lantern sets, each symbolising the elements of metal, water, fire and earth.
Gardens by the Bay chief executive officer Felix Loh said: “With CNY being an important time of reunion, we hope that Singaporeans will celebrate the festive period with us through our various displays and programmes as they bond with their families and friends amidst the beauty of nature.”
Resorts World Sentosa
Bask in the spirit of spring at Resorts World Sentosa with its Starlit Dragon Spectacular live performance that features a majestic 88m LED dancing dragon under a starry night sky. The free public show is set at the Lake of Dreams, at level one at the Forum. It will take place from Feb 10 to 13, and Feb 16 to 18 at 7.30pm and 8.30pm. Guests can look out for the God of Fortune on these dates.
Visitors can also capture Insta-worthy moments at AVE8’s Wealth of Dragons installation from Jan 23 and enjoy live band performances on selected dates in February at both AVE8 and Gourmet Park. More details at www.rwsentosa.com/en/events/chinese-new-year
Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre and Singapore Chinese Orchestra
Soak in the Chinese New Year vibes at the CNY Family Fun event co-organised by the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre (SCCC) and Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO) from Jan 26 till 28 at SCCC and Singapore Conference Hall.
Families can join in CNY traditions through interactive activities such as games, performances, workshops and craft activities.
An art installation called BeLONG’s Art Playground at SCCC’s roof garden will allow visitors to explore Singapore’s unique CNY customs in a fun and colourful playground inspired by Singapore’s HDB playgrounds.
Catch an illuminated dragon dance featuring a symphony of lights and motion against a cityscape backdrop at SCCC’s roof garden on Jan 26 and 28 at 8pm, and Jan 27 at 8.20pm.
More details at https://singaporen.sg/festivals/chinese-new-year/familyfun/
Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall
Catch the festive spirit at the Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall’s Wan Qing Festival of Spring on Feb 17 and 18, from 10am to 7pm.
There will be workshops such as dragon lantern making and dragon’s beard candy making, storytelling and craft activities. Visitors will also be entertained with performances by the Singapore Chinese Orchestra and Chinese wind and percussion ensemble Reverberance.
A crowd-puller is the inflatable installation of Dino, a modern interpretation of the mythical dragon, which is on display on the memorial hall’s lawn till Feb 25.
Admission is free except for some ticketed activities. More information at https://www.sysnmh.org.sg
Museum Roundtable Hongbao
The annual Museum Roundtable Lunar New Year Hongbao Campaign is on till Feb 9, when visitors to any of the 43 participating museums, heritage institutions and galleries can collect an eight-piece set of red packets unique to that particular museum.
This year’s hongbao set features dragons designed by Colombian artist Carlos Puentes. More details at go.gov.sg/MRHongbao2024