Enter the dragon: Activities to usher in Chinese New Year 2024

SINGAPORE – Dragons of different shapes and sizes have emerged to usher in Chinese New Year (CNY) on Feb 10.

It will be the Year of the Wood Dragon, and the auspicious creature in the Chinese zodiac symbolises power, strength and good fortune.

Here are some highlights from the kaleidoscope of CNY activities around the island.

Chinatown

The cultural enclave sets the pulse for CNY festivities. An array of breathtaking dragon dioramas themed “Soaring into the Auspicious Dragon Year” illuminates New Bridge Road, Eu Tong Sen Street, South Bridge Road and Upper Cross Street after the official light-up on Jan 19. They are setting Chinatown aglow from 7pm to midnight till March 9.

Among some of the highlights is a festive fair till Feb 9 in Sago Street, Smith Street, Temple Street, Trengganu Street and Pagoda Street from 10am to 10pm daily. A countdown party will ring in the new year at Kreta Ayer Square on Feb 9 at 10pm.

The Chinatown Business Association has also organised a series of festive workshops on making nian gao (sweet rice cake) and pineapple plush toys at the Chinatown Visitor Centre in Banda Street. More details at https://chinatown.sg

The library@chinatown in Chinatown Point will have festive events like dragon-themed craft activities and Chinese calligraphy workshops. More information at https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/programmes-at-librarychinatown-2631629

Chingay