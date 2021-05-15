Enough stocks and supply lines are intact, says Chan as queues form

Long queues formed at supermarkets islandwide yesterday, as people stocked up on groceries and essentials after the multi-ministry task force announced tighter measures that begin tomorrow.

People began lining up at supermarkets in various areas, including Jurong East, Waterway Point in Punggol, Nex in Serangoon, Tampines Hub and the FairPrice Finest in Marine Parade.

The situation prompted Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing to give the assurance that all retail outlets, including supermarkets, will remain open during the period of tightened measures from tomorrow to June 13.

While eateries and hawker centres will be closed for dining in, takeaways and deliveries are still allowed, he noted in a Facebook post.

"Our stocks are adequate. Our supply lines are intact," said Mr Chan, who assumes the education portfolio from today.

Supermarket chains FairPrice and Sheng Siong, as well as Dairy Farm, which owns Cold Storage and Giant, said they have sufficient stocks of supplies.

FairPrice said in a statement that it will not impose any limits on purchases. It added that it has an established and diversified network of suppliers carrying products from more than 100 countries.

It also practises stockpiling - for instance, having more than three months' worth of rice - to ensure undisrupted supplies in the event of a crisis, and provide buffer against potential supply shocks.

In a Facebook post, FairPrice group chief executive officer Seah Kian Peng said the supermarket chain's inventory and stockpiles are at higher levels than before, and it is better prepared compared with last year when the coronavirus broke out in Singapore.

"No need to rush and buy what you need; our stores will always remain open," he said.

At the FairPrice outlet in Clementi Mall, crowds began to form at around 1.30pm and customers were seen buying bags of rice, bottles of oil, eggs, vegetables, bread and other essentials.

NO SUPPLY LINE DISRUPTION Our stocks are adequate. Our supply lines are intact. TRADE AND INDUSTRY MINISTER CHAN CHUN SING, who assumes the education portfolio from today. He said all retail outlets, including supermarkets, will remain open during the period of tightened measures.

There were around 50 people queueing to enter the supermarket at 2.50pm. Two police officers and three safe distancing ambassadors turned up to manage the crowd.

One shopper in the queue, who wanted to be known only as Mrs Chin, 40, said she bought more pasta, flour and toilet paper than usual for her family of five: "After going through panic buying last year, I think I am better prepared and knew to come to FairPrice as soon as possible because the weekend supermarket crowd would be worse."

She added: "When I came in, I saw crowds buying so much groceries and I also felt the pressure to buy a bit more since my family will be staying at home more."

NO NEED FOR PANIC BUYING No need to rush and buy what you need; our stores will always remain open. MR SEAH KIAN PENG, FairPrice group chief executive officer, who said the supermarket chain's inventory and stockpiles are at higher levels than before.

The FairPrice outlet in Jem shopping mall also saw long queues.

A shopper who gave only his surname, Mr Soh, was at Jem with his mother ahead of the evening crowd to buy groceries for their family of five after hearing the news.

They had two trolleys of groceries such as meat, vegetables, instant noodles and cartons of eggs.

Said the 27-year-old, who works in a logistics company: "After the (circuit breaker) last year, we are a bit more prepared and know we shouldn't over-hoard and what groceries to buy."

A spokesman for Dairy Farm said the group has put in place measures to ensure that its supply chain "remains diversified and robust, and is able to evolve with the changing environment and any anticipated challenges".

A Sheng Siong spokesman said that it has sufficient inventory locally for food supplies and toiletries to meet customers' daily needs, and its supply sources are well-diversified.

"Our stores will remain open and we will continue to replenish our stocks regularly."