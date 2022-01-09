Enough of buzz-speak - let's call a spade a spade

I was chatting with a friend when he said something that stopped me in my tracks.

"Directionally correct."

The friend, a consultant, had used it as a euphemism for a failed project that had nonetheless been heading in the right direction.

Exasperated, I wondered why he couldn't speak in plain English. How does something like "directionally correct" creep into everyday speech?

Like microplastics, corporate buzzwords are everywhere. We live in an era of one-stop hubs, seamless integrations, holistic approaches, and omnichannel platforms maximising mindshare.

Offices are filled with people who cascade information downwards and escalate queries upwards. Teams upskill to stay relevant, and downsize for agility. Everything is dynamic, strategic, innovative and impactful.

Why do otherwise intelligent people fall back on vague, fluffy corporate-speak? Perhaps they assume that it makes them seem more professional.

But what such phrases often do is clutter our mental highways with nonsensical buzzwords and semantic stop-signs - cliches such as "let's agree to disagree" and "let's take it offline" - which forestall debate. They allow people to hide behind big words and deflect attention from the problem.

In her tech life memoir Uncanny Valley (2020), Anna Wiener has a term for such corporate-speak: "garbage language". Andre Spicer, author of Business Bullshit (2017), doesn't mince his words either, and calls for an "anti-bullshit movement" to root out "empty language".

Financial Times columnist Lucy Kellaway used to gather examples of corporate nonsense in an online Guffipedia (among them are "reading containers", also known as books, and "thought-ware", whose meaning is unclear).

And yet, corporate jargon is not going anywhere. Like a virus, it will mutate with the times.

New York magazine once observed that such language "tends to reflect the operating economic metaphors of its day". In the 1980s, Wall Street words like "stakeholder" and "value-add" were used. Then, with the rise of Big Tech, "bandwidth" and "levelling up" became part of the corporate lexicon. Recent catchwords have been more New Agey, with references to organic evolution and unlocking human potential.

What's annoying is how disingenuous such language can be. Especially when it co-opts the language of care and overfamiliarity. Where a briefing becomes a "sharing", and people no longer "say" or "remark" - they "share".

Then, there are the "curators". Curators of menus, playlists, experiences and skills programmes ("curate", incidentally, comes from the Latin word for "care").

A cursory inspection of corporate-speak will reveal that it tends to be filled with action buzzwords, many of which are noun-verbs lifted from tech, science and transport - "drill down", "recalibrated", "fuelled", "turbo-charged", "e-mail blast", "deep dive" and "onboarding". They send a signal of non-stop productivity in a working world that is, ironically, more sedentary than ever.

The pandemic has led to the rise of the "phygital", a double-headed monster of gobbledygook, and the "new normal" - by now, hardly new. In Singapore, "circuit breaker" (a Wall Street term that refers to temporary measures to halt trading) was used as a euphemism for "partial lockdown". The term spawned many memes at first but gained respectability from constant use.

Granted, corporate-speak is not always a bad thing. It maintains a polite distance between speaker and listener - functioning as a kind of bubble wrap for the sensitive soul ("there was some pushback"), or the linguistic equivalent of an averted gaze. It can also send a signal that you are part of a team - that you speak the same language. The words mean little in and of themselves, but are performative - a bow, step and twirl in the strange social dance we do every day.

At its worst, however, corporate-speak can obfuscate the truth.

I say we should normalise the use of plain speaking. Let's call a spade a spade. At the very least, it would reduce the amount of time we spend writing e-mails.

But I am not hopeful. Cultural norms don't shift overnight, and business jargon is so commonplace it's easy for it to infect your vocabulary.

If you think my argument is directionally correct, or - alas - on the right road but the wrong direction, do ping me. Would be keen to hop on a call and facilitate a dialogue where we unpack your pain points and ideate solutions. Don't have the bandwidth? Duly noted. It is what it is.