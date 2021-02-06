Enjoy The Soy Inc's 1-for-1 PudDrinks

If you are looking for an organic, healthy and refreshing treat, The Soy Inc has options for you.

Try the popular Belgium Dark Choco and Matcha PudDrinks, and the 100 per cent real brewed and authentic Tea Series from Japan. Also recommended is the bestseller Royal Soy Waffle.

To find out more about the products, go to www.thesoyinc.com

Till Feb 28, quote "SPH Rewards" when you buy a PudDrink to get one free. It is limited to one per subscriber and while stocks last. You will find The Soy Inc at Asiawide Industrial Building, Holland Piazza Shopping Mall, Jurong Point Shopping Mall, and Manhattan House. Its outlet in Alexandra Central Mall opens on Feb 19, and its 103 Beach Road outlet will open on March 19.