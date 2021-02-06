Enjoy The Soy Inc's 1-for-1 PudDrinks

The Soy Inc offers a Belgium Dark Choco PudDrink (above), among other options. PHOTO: THE SOY INC
  • Published
    1 hour ago

If you are looking for an organic, healthy and refreshing treat, The Soy Inc has options for you.

Try the popular Belgium Dark Choco and Matcha PudDrinks, and the 100 per cent real brewed and authentic Tea Series from Japan. Also recommended is the bestseller Royal Soy Waffle.

To find out more about the products, go to www.thesoyinc.com

Till Feb 28, quote "SPH Rewards" when you buy a PudDrink to get one free. It is limited to one per subscriber and while stocks last. You will find The Soy Inc at Asiawide Industrial Building, Holland Piazza Shopping Mall, Jurong Point Shopping Mall, and Manhattan House. Its outlet in Alexandra Central Mall opens on Feb 19, and its 103 Beach Road outlet will open on March 19.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 06, 2021, with the headline 'Enjoy The Soy Inc's 1-for-1 PudDrinks'. Subscribe
