Enjoy local band's big show at special price

When was the last time you went to a concert?

If you are hankering for musical entertainment, local vocal band MICappella will be performing on Oct 1 and Oct 2 on a 360-degree stage at Sands Theatre in Marina Bay Sands.

There are two performances each day. Tickets from $58 are now available via Marina Bay Sands Ticketing and Sistic.

After three albums and multiple worldwide tours, the concert - named Love, MICappella - is their biggest to date and centred on the idea of love letters written to the different people in our lives.

Most of the songs performed in the concert will be in Mandarin, but there will be covers from popular artistes such as BTS, Blackpink and Selena Gomez.

SPH subscribers can watch the concert at a special price. You get two A-Reserve Tickets at $130 (usual price $156). This excludes the booking fee.

To buy the tickets, go to readsph.sg/MICappella. The promotion ends on Thursday.