Enjoy kampung spirit at Hari Raya Bazaar with wider walkways, better ventilation

The annual Hari Raya Bazaar in Geylang Serai is back this year, and promises a more pleasant experience, with wider walkways giving more space for visitors to stroll through the bazaar, as well as more fans and communal seating areas.

Mr Nash Ruddin, 25, who visits the bazaar almost every year, said: "It is a lot more customer-friendly this year, due to the larger walkways and fans, which make it less humid."

The Cisco officer added that he looks forward to the food each year.

"You should try the prata waffles," he recommended.

The bazaar is one of Singapore's most popular pasar malams - or night markets - held in conjunction with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

This year's bazaar aims to evoke feelings of nostalgia, said organiser Wisma Geylang Serai, through a greater emphasis on the "kampung spirit".

Attending the bazaar's opening yesterday was President Halimah Yacob; Dr Maliki Osman, Senior Minister of State for Defence and Foreign Affairs; and Marine Parade GRC MP Fatimah Lateef.

President Halimah was also treated to a Hippo bus tour of the Hari Raya lights, spanning a 1.8km stretch along Changi and Geylang roads and Sims Avenue.

On the enhancements to this year's bazaar, Dr Maliki told reporters: "We want to make sure that we give a positive experience for visitors to the Geylang Serai bazaar.

"We've done our best to respond to feedback and give them a new experience, and we hope that Singaporeans from all walks of life and all races can come and experience what Ramadan is, and how the Muslims prepare for Hari Raya."

The bazaar boasts more than 500 stalls serving a mix of traditional Malay fare, accessories and household items, along with an array of contemporary food options and other items, including fabrics and traditional Malay wear.

To evoke a kampung spirit, there will be a greater proportion of traditional offerings this year as well as a special curated lane with old-time, rustic decor that has only traditional foods for sale.

The bazaar will run till Hari Raya Puasa on June 5.

The bazaar's opening featured performances by guest artists Hady Mirza, Junainah M. Amin, Nuradee Brothers and The Purnamas, who entertained the crowds with a nostalgic medley of songs harking back to the Pop Yeh Yeh music explosion of the 1960s.

Other programmes include break-fast sessions held in communal spaces at Wisma Geylang Serai and a ketupat-making session that brings residents and members of the community together.