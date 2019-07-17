Enjoy discounts at some F&B outlets in 3 SPH malls by bringing your own containers

SINGAPORE - Bring your own containers and enjoy discounts the next time you buy drinks and meals at The Clementi Mall, The Rail Mall or The Seletar Mall.

A six-month-long campaign to reduce waste was announced on Wednesday (July 17) by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), which owns the three malls.

By bringing their own reusable containers, shoppers can enjoy perks at some of the about 80 food and beverage outlets supporting the campaign.

For example, those who bring their own mug to grab a kopi at Clementi Mall or The Rail Mall's Toast Box oulets will get 10 cents off their drink.

Get 50 cents off your Starbucks latte for doing the same at the coffee chain's Clementi and Seletar Mall outlets.

Other shops offering incentives include Crystal Jade Kitchen, Ho Kee Pau and Mr Bean.

The campaign, in partnership with Zero Waste Singapore and in line with the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources' "Year Towards Zero Waste", will end in December.