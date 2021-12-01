Enhanced testing protocols for arrivals from midnight tomorrow

To step up detection and containment of the Omicron variant until more information is available, Singapore will be enhancing its testing protocols for travellers arriving in the Republic after 11.59pm tomorrow.

These measures will continue for four weeks, and will be reviewed and extended if necessary.

Here is what you need to know:

PRE-DEPARTURE TEST FOR ALL AIR TRAVELLERS

• All air travellers entering or transiting through Singapore must undergo a pre-departure test within the two days before their departure for Singapore and must obtain a negative result.

• This requirement includes travellers from Category I countries and regions, which include Hong Kong, mainland China and Taiwan.

• Either a reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test or a professionally administered antigen rapid test (ART) result will be accepted as a valid pre-departure test for countries and regions in Category I to III.

• Only RT-PCR test results will be accepted for Category IV countries and regions.

ON-ARRIVAL POLYMERASE CHAIN REACTION TEST FOR TRAVELLERS

• Travellers entering Singapore, including those from Category II (non-vaccinated travel lane), III and IV countries, must undergo a Covid-19 PCR test on arrival.

ADDITIONAL ANTIGEN RAPID TESTS FOR AIR VACCINATED TRAVEL LANES

• Those who arrive after 11.59pm tomorrow will have to undergo additional supervised self-administered ARTs at a Quick Test Centre on days three and seven after their arrival.

TRAVEL PRECAUTIONS

• All Singapore residents are advised to defer all travel to higher-risk countries or regions, including Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe until further notice.

• Those who visit countries and regions with reported cases of the Omicron variant, or visit countries with high traffic volume to these higher-risk countries or regions, should also take extra precautions.

• Extra precautions include wearing masks and observing good personal hygiene and safe management measures even if these are not required in those places and regions.

ONE-TIME SURVEILLANCE TEST FOR SOME TRAVELLERS

• Travellers who arrived between Nov 12 and 27, and had travelled to countries or regions affected by Omicron in the last 14 days before their arrival in Singapore, must go through a one-time surveillance PCR testing exercise.

• Those affected have been notified of their scheduled test time and venue.

TESTING OF FRONT-LINE WORKERS

• Air crew serving flights from affected countries will be subject to an on-arrival PCR test, and post-arrival PCR tests on days three and seven after each flight duty.

• The PCR rostered routine testing (RRT) for airport and other border front-line workers who may come into contact with travellers from countries or regions affected by the Omicron variant will revert to a weekly frequency from tomorrow.

• Other airport and border front-line workers will continue with ART-based RRT.

• Those who test positive will have to go for a confirmatory PCR test.