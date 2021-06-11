Enhanced JSS to continue for sectors facing one more week of closure

With some sectors facing an additional week of closure until June 20, the current enhancements to the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) will be extended for affected businesses such as food establishments that cannot yet resume dining in.

Businesses that had to suspend many, if not all, of their operations because of the tightened measures during phase two (heightened alert) were given JSS support of 50 per cent from May 16 to June 13. This will be extended until June 20, the Ministry of Health said yesterday.

The sectors affected include food establishments, gyms and sports facilities, performing arts organisations and arts education centres.

They will get 10 per cent JSS support from June 21 to June 30, the ministry added.

The scheme provides wage support to employers for the first $4,600 of gross monthly wages paid to each local employee.

In addition, the Ministry of Finance said that selected retail outlets, museums, art galleries and historical sites, affected personal care services, cinema operators and family entertainment centres will continue to receive 30 per cent of JSS support until June 20.

This will be reduced to 10 per cent from June 21 to June 30.

The Finance Ministry had announced on May 28 that the additional support measures, including wage subsidies and one-off payments for individuals and rental reliefs, will cost $800 million.

Singapore will reopen its economy in two phases from Monday, with food and beverage (F&B) establishments, gyms and fitness studios to reopen from June 21, as they have been identified as higher risk.

"These are predominantly the activities where people are engaged in interactions without their mask on," Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said at a virtual news conference yesterday by the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19.

"If you look at it, it is F&B, it is gyms, fitness - these are the higher-risk settings, and that is why we decided to wait for a full incubation cycle of low, stable numbers, and then we will be able to resume these activities on June 21."

Cheryl Tan