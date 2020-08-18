Engineering firm pivots to seize new opportunities

In February, Certact Engineering started shifting its business focus from metal machining to plastics engineering, in a bid to remain competitive and revive its flagging business.

Ms Ellis Eng, who is managing director of the precision engineering firm, said that its revenue for last year had dipped to under $4 million, largely due to the impact of the United States-China trade war.

It was a notable fall from previous years when it averaged around $5.6 million annually, she added.

"We realised that we were losing our competitive edge and some of our main customers," she said.

Ms Eng said the firm spent around $130,000 to adjust its business, investing in new machinery and raw materials, among other things.

While plastics engineering had always been part of its business, it contributed only 10 per cent of the revenue until this year, she said. Now it accounts for 70 per cent.

Pivoting to plastics engineering looks to be a good move, with the company projected to earn $8 million this year.

It is now producing high-demand medical equipment such as ventilators and calibrators for X-ray equipment.

"We were very badly affected by the trade war, but we are fortunate that we have been able to grab this new opportunity," Ms Eng said.

The firm's prospects are much better now, she added, as there are fewer competitors with expertise in plastics engineering compared with metals machining.

Choo Yun Ting