Enforcement of tray return rule kicks in at hawker centres

The first day of tray return enforcement kicked in yesterday, with most patrons at some hawker centres diligently clearing their own trays. However, cleaners said that some patrons still left used crockery and litter on tables.

When The Straits Times visited Redhill Food Centre yesterday morning, the centre's toilet attendant, Madam Ong Hong Luan, 76, said in Mandarin: "Some patrons came in very early between 4am and 5am... before any of the cleaners were in. They left their trays on tables because they thought no one would see and catch them."

From yesterday, enforcement action is being taken against those who do not clean up after themselves at hawker centres. This comes after a three-month advisory period.

First-time offenders will be given a written warning, while second-time offenders face a $300 composition fine. Those who continue to break the rule may face court fines, which can go up to $2,000 for the first conviction.

Enforcement of the rule requiring diners at coffee shops and foodcourts to clear used crockery and table litter has been pushed back to January.

The Straits Times also visited Serangoon Garden Market and Food Centre, where people could be seen returning their trays to designated tray return stations during the breakfast and lunch hours.

Announcements were broadcast at the hawker centre in English, Mandarin, Malay and Tamil to remind patrons to observe safe distancing and to return their trays after use. National Environment Agency (NEA) officers were also patrolling the hawker centre and reminding people to return their trays.

Among the officers were Ms Coral Yeo, 34, and Mr Timothy Tung, 36, who have been patrolling hawker centres since June 1.

"Generally, everyone has been compliant today," said Ms Yeo, who was on duty during the breakfast and lunch shifts. "In time, people will realise that the turnover rate is faster, so they can find a table much more easily and won't have to sit at a dirty table."

Stall owners at Serangoon Garden Market and Food Centre have also been educating customers on the new rule.

Mr Mohammed Firuz Samur, 49, owner of Aliff Nasi Lemak, said: "Once customers get fined, it will affect our business because they won't come back to the market any more to buy our food. We hope that NEA can be more lenient."

The Straits Times also visited Amoy Street Food Centre at around noon, when office workers turned out in full force for their lunch break. Two NEA enforcement officers were seen there.

Madam Noorjahan Manna Shahul Hamid, 59, owner of Indian Muslim food stall Bismillah, said the hawker centre was much cleaner after the Government announced plans earlier this year to enforce tray return. "The situation used to be disastrous. People would throw their used tissue paper and chopsticks on the floor. Now, the tables are empty and clean. The floors are as clean as my own home now," she said with a laugh.

Cleaners' roles have also changed. Instead of clearing used crockery and litter on tables, they were seen clearing tray return stations at the hawker centres in Redhill, Serangoon Garden and Amoy Street. They were also seen wiping the tables after patrons had left.

Mr Oh Tiong Li, 53, a cleaning supervisor at Redhill Food Centre, hoped that enforcement officers would be "empathetic to seniors", especially those using canes and wheelchairs.

"It is not easy for them to return trays as they may not be able to move as well, or the trays may be heavy," he said.

Retired contractor Wai Fooi, 78, who visits Redhill Food Centre regularly, said: "If there is a tray return station nearby, I still can return my tray. I have had surgery on both my knees. Now, my friends and I prefer to get our food in takeaway packets to eat at the hawker centre. It is easier to throw the packets away as they are lighter."

In a Facebook post yesterday, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor said hawkers gave feedback that the initiative had resulted in a cleaner environment, and that diners were able to get a clean table more quickly as the turnover time for clean tables was now shorter.

She added that hawkers, patrons and cleaners alike said the "bird encroachment issue has improved significantly".