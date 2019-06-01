Enforcement action to be taken against taxi driver who threw rubbish out of cab: NEA

SINGAPORE - Enforcement action will be taken against a taxi driver who was seen throwing rubbish out of his moving vehicle along Penang Road in a video that made the rounds online last week.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) gave this update in a Facebook post on Friday (May 31), adding that it interviewed the taxi driver on Wednesday.

The Straits Times understands that no further details on the case can be provided at this time as investigations are being carried out.

NEA also thanked the person who highlighted the offence.

"We need the support and co-operation of the public to stop such irresponsible acts of littering," said NEA.

In an earlier post on Tuesday,NEA said that it was aware of the video circulating online, and had established the identity of the taxi driver and he was assisting in investigations.

"A clean Singapore reflects our collective civic and social values and we would like to encourage more of such public-spirited actions to keep our home clean," said NEA.

The video in question was posted on Facebook page Roads.sg last Sunday, with a caption stating that the incident had occurred on May 17 around 7.45am.

Related Story Man fined $300 for shooting 2 rubber bands onto public road

The clip shows the driver of a white Mercedes-Benz taxi throwing what appears to be a red plastic bag into the bushes along the pedestrian path while driving along Penang Road.