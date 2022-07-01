Energy-saving tips

With electricity prices projected to increase in the third quarter of this year, The Straits Times looks at five ways to save energy at home and reduce the electricity bill.

The estimates, indicated by *, are based on 26 cents per kilowatt-hour of electricity, and the use of a single-split, two-tick, 2.6kW cooling capacity air-conditioner or a 50W standing fan.

•Use a fan instead of air-conditioner. This saves households $384* a year. The energy used by one air-conditioner is equivalent to that of 11 fans. Alternatively, use the air-conditioner to cool the room for a short while (one hour) before switching to a fan, which can save you $331* a year.

• Turn off devices connected to power sockets. Electrical devices will still consume electricity if connected to live power sockets. Turning off these devices when not in use would save households $22* a year.

• Turn off the lights when they are not in use, or whenever you leave a room.

• Use the recommended temperature setting for your refrigerator. Overcooling the refrigerator uses more energy, wasting electricity. Let hot food cool on the table before storing it in the refrigerator.

•Buy energy-saving appliances. Look out for electrical appliances with more ticks on the energy label, indicating that the device is more energy-efficient. For instance, a four-tick refrigerator saves households $52 more each year than a two-tick refrigerator.

SOURCE: ENERGY EFFICIENCY FOR HOUSEHOLDS BY NATIONAL ENVIRONMENT AGENCY