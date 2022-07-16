Energy players mindful of projects' impact on environment

Energy industry players have always been very "conscious and responsible" in minimising the environmental impacts of their projects, whether they are for fossil fuels or low-carbon and renewable ones, said Keppel Infrastructure's chief executive Cindy Lim yesterday.

She was part of a panel discussion at the Energy Innovation 2022 conference held at Marina Bay Sands, and was responding to a question on whether any environmental impact assessment will be carried out on the import of renewable energy from Laos' hydropower dams.

On June 23, Keppel Electric began importing up to 100MW of hydropower from Laos. The energy source is brought here using existing interconnectors under the Lao PDR-Thailand-Malaysia-Singapore Power Integration Project.

Ms Lim said safeguards, such as for pollution control and environmental impact, are in place for energy-related projects and these "will not change" for the Laos project, especially amid heightened international scrutiny.

Hydropower dams have long come under scrutiny from international conservation groups over their impact on biodiversity and the communities living around these structures, as their construction can affect the movement of fish.

Dams can also cause the release of methane, a greenhouse gas more potent than carbon dioxide over shorter periods.

Energy Market Authority chief executive Ngiam Shih Chun, who also spoke at the panel discussion, said such imports are valuable for Singapore as it looks at more long-term solutions, such as green hydrogen, which will take some time to be commercialised.

Cheryl Tan