End of the line

The end of a train track near Tuas Link MRT station, as photographed earlier this month.

The 7.5km Tuas West Extension (TWE), comprising four above-ground stations - Gul Circle, Tuas Crescent, Tuas West Road and Tuas Link - began operations on June 18, 2017.

It operates on a new signalling system that is used on the rest of the North-South and East-West lines.

Besides the four stations, the TWE project includes the construction of the Tuas viaduct, which opened on Feb 18, 2017, as well as a 26ha integrated depot, which provides stabling and maintenance facilities for up to 60 trains.

About 100,000 commuters use the TWE daily.