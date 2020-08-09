Encouraging the aged in the South West CDC: Azlinda Anwar

Dr Azlinda Anwar has helped to boost support and resources for caregivers, and contributed to an initiative to help sick and frail residents stay active and socialise.
DR AZLINDA ANWAR

District Councillor, South West Community Development Council

Public Service Medal

With her extensive experience in the research and healthcare industries, Dr Azlinda Anwar, 51, has helped to shape the direction of many programmes at the South West Community Development Council (CDC), including schemes that promote active ageing and community health.

As vice-chairman of the South West CDC's Healthy and Active Lifestyle functional committee, she has helped to boost support and resources for caregivers, contributed to an initiative to help sick and frail residents stay active and socialise, and also been involved in a scheme to help chronic disease patients better manage their conditions.

Dr Azlinda, who is also a director at the Temasek Life Sciences Laboratory, said her award "really is for the excellent group of people and volunteers whom I have the pleasure of working with while giving back to society".

"It has been a fulfilling journey so far, and there is still a lot more that we can do, either as an individual or a group, to pay it forward especially during this (coronavirus) crisis."

