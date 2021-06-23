Enabling Village in Redhill cleaned after cleaner tests positive

Public spaces and one of the blocks at the Enabling Village in Redhill were cleaned, after a cleaner at the community and social business hub tested positive for Covid-19.

In a Facebook post yesterday, SG Enable, a government-established agency that seeks to empower people with disabilities, said that the cleaner worked at the Academy Block in Enabling Village, and that cleaning was carried out yesterday.

Enabling Village is jointly managed by SG Enable and the Ministry of Social and Family Development.

The Information and Career Centre at the Nest Block will be closed until July 5, and operating hours for some tenants at the Academy Block may be affected, SG Enable said.

These include FairPrice, Professor Brawn Cafe as well as Samsui Supplies and Services.

The agency asked visitors to check these outlets' operating hours if they plan to visit them.

The Academy Block also has training facilities, but training courses held at these facilities have moved to e-learning modes since mid-May, the agency said.

Those who need to use services by SG Enable are advised to contact the agency online instead.

The cleaner, 63, is linked to a new cluster of five cases at 119 Bukit Merah View.

He was detected as part of community surveillance testing on Sunday, and is employed by CSP Maintenance.

Separately, two Livewire sports betting venues - one at China Square in Chinatown and another at the Singapore Pools Building in the Rochor area - have been closed after visits from a Covid-19 patient.

They will be closed until further notice, said Singapore Pools, which runs Livewire outlets, in a statement yesterday.

It added that both venues will be cleaned and disinfected.

Singapore Pools said the patient visited Livewire at China Square from June 17 to 19.

It added that the patient might have visited Livewire at the Singapore Pools Building in the Rochor area as well.

The betting operator said: "All employees who were on duty at the two Livewires during the stated days have been advised to stay home.

"We are working closely with MOH (Ministry of Health) to facilitate the next actions, including swab tests for these employees."

MOH said that the patient's identified close contacts have been isolated and placed in quarantine.