Employers cheer new support measures for staff on leave of absence

New government measures, like giving companies $100 a day for each worker returning from China put on the mandatory 14-day leave of absence (LOA), will help pay for the cost of ensuring their employees do not break the rules, companies said yesterday.

Businesses also cheered the Government's swift response to feedback on how the LOA requirement had disrupted their operations.

Mr Vincent Tan, managing director of food service provider Select Group, which will have at least 10 workers on LOA, said: "As they are in front-line roles, such as kitchen crew and service staff, they can't work from home and we have to hire workers temporarily. The $100 allowance can help offset the costs."

Earlier yesterday, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong and Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said employers will get $100 a day for each worker on LOA, which is a precautionary measure to prevent the possible transmission of infections.

The sum is equivalent to that given to employers for all workers on quarantine, regardless of whether they are residents or foreign workers. It is also given to the self-employed on LOA.

The foreign worker levy for those on LOA will be waived as well during the 14 days.

Mr Koh Juan Kiat, executive director of the Singapore National Employers Federation, said the $100 daily payout would ease the cost of doing without the workers.

"It will be a great help, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises and those with a significant number of employees on LOA," he added.

Mr Kurt Wee, president of the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, said: "Businesses have been giving feedback on the impact of the LOA measures. It is good to see close communication between the public and private sectors."

Trilogy Technologies' Ms Soong, who declined to give her full name, was pleased with the Government's plan to provide alternative accommodation for workers unable to find a place to stay.

"The $100 will also help to cover some of the accommodation cost we had incurred," said the human resource and purchasing executive of the electronics engineering company.

It had paid each of its two workers on LOA about $100 a night because their landlords had turned them away.

Mr Patrick Fiat, general manager of Royal Plaza on Scotts, said the hotel appreciates the government support.

Two of its Chinese workers had returned recently, with one more due to return today.

He said: "We hope that employees on LOA can be given healthcare kits as it is difficult for them to head out for supplies such as masks, sanitisers and thermometers if they are feeling unwell."

Mr Kenneth Loo of Straits Construction, who has almost 20 workers on LOA, said: "If the virus affects our supply of building materials from China, it could delay our projects, which would have a greater impact on business than manpower. We hope the upcoming Budget can help us with that."