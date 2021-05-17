Emerging Stronger Taskforce: S'pore can unlock 'virtually unlimited opportunities' by playing to strengths

SINGAPORE - Covid-19 has created an unprecedented impetus for digital adoption amongst businesses and individuals in Singapore, and the country can create new opportunities in the virtual realm post-pandemic if it plays to its strengths.

In a report released on Monday (May 17), the Emerging Stronger Taskforce suggested providing digital services in areas that tap on Singapore's strengths of trust, speed, consistency and systems-level coordination.

"We have always found ways for our economy to transcend our physical boundaries - as a major air hub, an international maritime centre, a hub for financial and professional services, and a trusted gateway to Asia. We must now do the same in the virtual realm," said the task force, which was set up last May to guide Singapore's economic recovery from the pandemic.

In its report, the task force said it envisions Singapore taking its Smart Nation aspirations global, to unlock "virtually unlimited opportunities" for businesses, talent as well as cities.

Elaborating on these plans, it said businesses must move quickly to sell their products and services overseas such that they can grow and create new markets.

Such digital services may include the provision of business-to-business (B2B) professional services such as security and diagnostics to digital companies.

For instance, the Grow Digital initiative launched by the Infocomm Media Development Authority and Enterprise Singapore in June 2020 provides support for small and medium enterprises in selling goods abroad through e-commerce platforms.

With the prospect of a global remote workforce, training institutions in Singapore such as institutes of higher learning, corporate academies, as well as technology players and startups, can also expand their markets by providing virtual training service globally.

For instance, corporate academies offering industry-relevant training can scale up their operations to provide training to local small and medium enterprise (SMEs) and overseas learners where suitable.

"This would enable Singapore corporates to identify and attract regional and global talent, and equip Singapore SMEs to internationalise," said the task force.

Additionally, Singapore can also redefine itself as a safe and smart city for trade, business, work and leisure, by tapping technology to lay the foundation for the safe resumption of travel.

In doing so, it can win the confidence of governments, industries, and consumers, which can further boost its relevance to the world.

For instance, the AfA on Enabling Safe and Innovative Visitor Experiences has been working on solutions to facilitate the progressive resumption of activities in the tourism sector which has been hard hit by travel restrictions.

These include developing a web application as a one-stop resource that can help travellers and the industry manage pre-arrival procedures and postarrival itineraries.

The task force said Singapore has to resist the forces of anti-globalisation and protectionism by remaining open - particularly to global talent and skills - in order to achieve this vision of charting new virtual frontiers for the economy.

"(This is) so that businesses can access best-in-class ideas and understand consumers and businesses beyond our shores, and Singaporeans can continue to learn from the best in the world."

One other key challenge will be ensuring smaller companies and Singaporeans who operate in the more domestic-facing sectors of the economy can also access opportunities in serving and working with the world's best, said the task force.

"At the same time, we will also need to think about the new norms and strategic capabilities we need to build to secure our place and thrive in our new virtual frontiers," it added.