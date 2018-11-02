EMA reaches out to youth with 10 new energy ambassadors

SINGAPORE - For the first time, 10 young people have been selected as ambassadors who will play a part in youth-to-youth advocacy in the energy sector.

The 10 students, ranging from the ages of 14 to 23, were announced as Energy Ambassadors on Friday (Nov 2) by Senior Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Trade and Industry Tan Wu Meng at an event held in conjunction with the Singapore International Energy Week 2018.

The new Energy Ambassadors Programme is part of the Energy Market Authority's (EMA) efforts to reach out to young people and encourage them to contribute to the country's energy segment.

The youth ambassadors will serve a two-year term, during which they will be given opportunities to engage their peers and share with them more information about the energy sector.

This includes appearing at career fairs and leading energy-related learning trips. They are also expected to undergo training and other activities in their role. They will attend closed-door industry events to network with energy sector professionals and be given insights into the development of the energy sector and from there, can gauge their interest in the sector as a potential career choice.

One of the ambassadors is 18-year-old Loo Zong Poh, a student in ITE College West who is also vice-president of the school's Clean Energy Club.

He has organised a student visit to Singapore Polytechnic's solar farm and is also developing a game to attract secondary school students to take up electrical engineering, which he is currently pursuing.

Mr Loo hopes that through the programme, he will gain knowledge about the energy sector which he can share with his friends.

He said: "Together with my fellow Energy Ambassadors, we can hopefully make a difference and help to build a more energy-conscious generation."

EMA's chief executive Ngiam Shih Chun said of the programme: "Through this programme, we hope to foster a community of young advocates who are passionate about how energy impacts their lives."