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Eligible women in S’pore to get subsidised access to broader HPV9 vaccine from 2027

Those who started their vaccination series with HPV2 or HPV4, and are pending further doses, may complete it by receiving the HPV9 vaccine.

SINGAPORE – Eligible women looking to guard against cervical cancer will be able to get the Gardasil 9 vaccine, which offers broader protection against the human papillomavirus (HPV), at a subsidised rate in Singapore from Jan 1, 2027 .

Secondary 1 and 2 girls will also be given the vaccine, also known as HPV9, in schools in place of the HPV2 vaccine from the same date.

In a joint statement on Oct 2, the Ministry of Health, Health Promotion Board (HPB) and the Communicable Diseases Agency announced the addition of Gardasil 9 to Singapore’s national immunisation schedules and subsidised vaccine list.

With this, eligible Singaporean adults will be able to receive means-tested subsidies of up to 75 % for the HPV9 vaccine, while permanent residents can receive subsidies at polyclinics .

Meanwhile, eligible Singaporean children can receive full subsidies at CHAS GP clinics and polyclinics.

HPV vaccination is recommended for females aged nine to 26.

HPV9, which will be added to the National Childhood Immunisation Schedule (NCIS) and National Adult Immunisation Schedule (NAIS) for females aged 9 to 26, covers HPV types responsible for up to 90 % of all cervical cancers.

HPV2, which is also known as Cervarix and protects against up to 70% of all cervical cancers, will remain on both schedules as an alternative option, the statement said.

Meanwhile, HPV4, previously known as Gardasil, is no longer available in Singapore and has been removed from the national schedules.

The agencies said the Expert Committee on Immunisation (ECI) has updated its HPV vaccination recommendations under the NCIS and NAIS:

Ages nine to 14: Two doses are recommended for girls receiving their first dose of either HPV2 or HPV9.

Ages 15 to 26: Three doses are recommended for those receiving their first dose.

Over 26: If HPV vaccination is initiated but not completed by age 26, the remaining doses may be completed after this age, as early as possible, but up to age 45.

Unvaccinated females may start or complete their vaccination series with either the HPV2 or HPV9 vaccine, the statement said.

Meanwhile, those who have started with HPV2 or HPV4, and are pending further doses, may complete their vaccination series by receiving the HPV9 vaccine.

“Studies have shown that such mixed HPV vaccination schedules are safe and provide protection against the HPV strains covered by both vaccines,” the statement said, adding that those who have completed their vaccination schedule do not need additional doses.

Changes to the national school-based HPV vaccination programme

In the statement, the agencies also said the HPV9 vaccine will replace HPV2 under HPB’s school-based immunisation programme.

The vaccination is provided to Secondary 1 and 2 female students at no charge.

Students who have received the HPV2 vaccine as their first dose in 2026, and have not yet completed the series, will be scheduled to receive the HPV9 vaccine as their second dose in 2027.

Female students who have already completed their HPV vaccination series are not eligible for further HPV9 doses, in line with the ECI’s recommendations.

Using MediSave for the HPV9 vaccine

Meanwhile, eligible groups under the NCIS and NAIS will also be able to use up to $700 of their MediSave Chronic and Preventive Care limits for the HPV9 vaccine.

This limit increases to $1,000 for patients who have been treated for at least two Chronic Disease Management Programme (CDMP) conditions, or one CDMP condition with complications, within a calendar year.

Those who have completed the recommended doses will not be able to utilise the vaccination subsidies or MediSave for additional doses of HPV9.

Eligible individuals can book HPV vaccination appointments at participating CHAS GP clinics through vaccine.gov.sg or at polyclinics.

Those under Healthier SG are encouraged to book their appointments at their enrolled clinic.