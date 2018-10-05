Electronic arrival card on trial

Indonesian tourist Indah, 21, receives help from an officer of the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), Sergeant Muhammad Fazril, on using an electronic arrival card instead of the paper disembarkation/embarkation card to provide her personal
ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Published
33 min ago

Indonesian tourist Indah, 21, receives help from an officer of the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), Sergeant Muhammad Fazril, on using an electronic arrival card instead of the paper disembarkation/embarkation card to provide her personal information. She was at the Singapore Cruise Centre in HarbourFront yesterday, the first day of a three-month trial of the electronic card that the ICA plans to introduce. She told The Straits Times: "The process is quick and easy and it saves time." The trial will be conducted at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints, Changi Airport and the four cruise/ferry terminals. It is set to replace the disembarkation/embarkation card which visitors now submit on arrival.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 05, 2018, with the headline 'Electronic arrival card on trial'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content