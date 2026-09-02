Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Electricity supply temporarily disrupted in area within Chinatown after fire in substation

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that it was alerted to a fire at 43 Bukit Pasoh Road at about 12.20pm on Sept 1.

SINGAPORE – Electricity supply in an area in Chinatown was temporarily disrupted in the afternoon of Sept 1 after a fire at a substation there.

In a media reply, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to a fire at 43 Bukit Pasoh Road at about 12.20pm that day . An online search showed that the address is of Ee Hoe Hean Club, one of Singapore’s oldest social and business clubs.

The blaze involved electrical equipment in an electrical room on the ground floor, said SCDF, adding that it put out the fire using a dry powder fire extinguisher.

There were no reported injuries, SCDF said.

According to Chinese-language news outlet Shin Min Daily News, the fire affected the power supply to the club and some businesses in the area.

National grid operator SP Group said in a media reply that it was alerted to an electricity supply disruption to some premises in Bukit Pasoh Road at 12.26pm on Sept 1 .

Its officers were immediately deployed to the affected area, it added.

The blaze involved electrical equipment in an electrical room on the ground floor, SCDF said. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

SP Group said: “Our priority was to restore supply safely and as quickly as possible.”

Electricity supply was progressively restored from 1.15pm and was fully restored by 5.25pm , SP Group said. It did not say how many premises were affected, or whether the disruption affected homes or businesses.

SCDF and SP Group both said that the cause of the fire is under investigation.