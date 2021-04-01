Electricity, gas tariffs to go up for next three months

The electricity tariff for just over half of households in Singapore will rise by 8.6 per cent for the second quarter of this year, compared with the previous quarter, said SP Group yesterday.

This increase is mainly due to the higher cost of fuel for producing electricity by the power generation companies, it added.

For the period between today and June 30, the electricity tariff will increase from 20.76 cents per kwh to 22.55 cents per kwh, excluding goods and services tax (GST).

Including GST, the rate for the quarter is 24.13 cents per kwh.

The average monthly electricity bill for families living in four-room Housing Board flats will go up by $5.62 before GST, said SP Group.

The electricity tariff is calculated following four components, including energy costs, which reflect the cost of imported natural gas.

The national power grid operator reviews electricity tariffs every quarter based on guidelines set by the Energy Market Authority (EMA).

The recent increase is in tandem with the significant rise in global oil prices, said EMA.

With the gradual resumption of global economic activity and the tightening supply in the global oil market, fuel prices have been on an uptrend, it said.

However, the rate for the second quarter is still below the tariff for the same period last year.

Fuel prices fell in the first half of last year and dipped to an all-time low last April due to the Covid-19 pandemic, said EMA.

The new rate applies to only consumers who still buy electricity from SP Group at the regulated tariff. This accounts for around 51 per cent of households as at the end of February.

Meanwhile, gas tariffs for households will also increase by 0.84 cent per kwh for the second quarter, said City Gas.

Excluding GST, the rate will rise from 17.23 cents per kwh to 18.07 cents per kwh from today to June 30. With GST, the rate is 19.33 cents per kwh.

This is due to an increase in fuel costs compared with the previous quarter, said City Gas.

The revised gas tariffs have been approved by EMA, which also regulates the gas industry.

For greater electricity price certainty, EMA said consumers can consider buying electricity under fixed price plans offered by energy retailers in the Open Electricity Market. The energy market was liberalised in November 2018 to give households more choices when choosing energy retailers. Consumers can visit compare.open electricitymarket.sg to check out the different fixed price plans.