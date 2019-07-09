Electoral boundaries panel yet to be formed

A committee that reviews the boundaries of electoral constituencies is yet to be formed - a sign the next general election may not be round the corner.

Minister Chan Chun Sing said yesterday that the Prime Minister has yet to appoint the committee, in a written parliamentary reply to Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh (Aljunied GRC).

Mr Chan also gave an update on several innovations to improve the voting process. Voters may cast their ballots in environmentally friendly polling booths made from recyclable materials.

They can mark their choice on the ballot paper with self-inking pens that imprint an "X", and those in wheelchairs may vote in portable booths.

Political parties will get to try the new equipment and give feedback on them later this year.

