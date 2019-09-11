Elections Dept puts up tender for at least 150 polling booths

The Elections Department is looking to acquire at least 150 booths that look set to be used for polling, according to tender documents seen by The Straits Times.

The booths should be delivered by Oct 31, said the tender documents on government procurement portal GeBIZ that were published yesterday.

Although the documents did not say when the contract would be awarded, they stated that the booths have to be delivered within six weeks of the awarding of the contract.

Suppliers are to submit their bids through GeBIZ by next Thursday.

The booths are required, among other things, to consist of a vertical stand and writing table top. Both parts have to be of a uniform white colour without any patches or colour shades, added the documents.

The table top should be 1m high and the vertical stand should be 1.75m high. They have to be made of corrugated board or an equivalent board that is environmentally sustainable, said the documents.

It must also be possible to assemble the booth in one minute.

While the tender stated a firm quantity of 150 sets, there is an option for another 50 to 350 booths.

The call for tender follows last Wednesday's announcement that the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee had been formed, a move which officially starts a process that could see the next general election being held in a matter of months.

The election must be held by April 2021.

The Elections Department has made other calls for tenders in recent months.

On Aug 23, it put up a tender for the supply of computers, including laptops. The closing date was Sept 2 and the contract has yet to be awarded.

In June, another tender was called for election bus transportation services, including between locations such as nomination centres and polling stations. The contract was awarded to ComfortDelGro Bus.