Elderly woman on e-bike taken to hospital after accident with car in Yishun

SINGAPORE - A 70-year-old woman was taken to hospital after an accident with a car while she was riding an electric bicycle on Sunday afternoon (July 29).

The car had been making a left turn when the accident happened, Chinese-language daily Lianhe Wanbao reported on Monday.

In response to queries, the police said they were alerted to the accident on Canberra Drive towards Yishun Avenue 7 at 4.22pm.

The Straits Times understands that the elderly woman suffered only minor injuries.

She was conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, the police said.

Police investigations are ongoing.