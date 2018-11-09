Elderly woman hospitalised after lorry collides with divider and taxi on PIE

SINGAPORE - A 71-year-old woman was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital on Thursday (Nov 8) after the lorry she was in collided with a taxi and a road divider.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the incident, which took place on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) towards Tuas, near the Clementi Road exit, at around 7.50am.

The woman was the passenger of the lorry, and was conscious when she was taken to the hospital.

The Straits Times understands that at around 7.40am, the lorry had been travelling on the second-leftmost lane of the PIE while the taxi was two lanes to its right.

As the vehicles were about to pass the exit, the driver of the lorry, which was still in the second-leftmost lane, suddenly moved the vehicle to the right as he thought that the other lanes were clear.

This caused the lorry to collide with the taxi.

Both vehicles travelled forward for a short distance before the lorry smashed into the road divider.

Police investigations are ongoing.