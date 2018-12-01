Elderly woman dies in fire at Bukit Panjang flat

An 83-year-old woman died yesterday in a fire that started in the living room of a Housing Board flat in Bukit Panjang.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told The Straits Times that its officers responded to the blaze in the 13th-storey unit at Block 165 Gangsa Road at about 12.30pm.

They had to break down the door to gain access to the burning unit.

The officers then extinguished the flames using a water jet.

The woman was found lying motionless in the unit and was pronounced dead by a paramedic at the scene. The victim was not named.

Ten residents on the same floor were evacuated by SCDF officers and police.

The Straits Times understands that the residents have returned to their flats.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Ng Huiwen