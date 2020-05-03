Elderly residents in homes a priority in Covid-19 testing

Testing for the coronavirus will be prioritised for the elderly residents and staff of all homes that serve seniors.

Staff who interact with elderly residents will be housed on-site or in hotels to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) yesterday.

These are among additional support measures to be implemented for all homes for the elderly, in a move to protect vulnerable seniors.

These include nursing homes, welfare homes, sheltered homes and adult disability homes.

Six nursing homes in Singapore have been hit by the coronavirus, including Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home in Thomson. Acacia Home in Admiralty, a welfare home for the destitute, has also been affected.

MOH began Covid-19 testing for this group since April 29 and targets to complete the tests by next week, while MSF started the tests from April 30 and was scheduled to complete them yesterday.

"Prior to this, we had been actively testing symptomatic residents and staff who developed acute respiratory infection or fever for Covid-19," said the statement.

The ministries are providing full funding support for the costs of all tests and required follow-up treatments.

Other measures include ensuring staff who interact with elderly residents have a protected living environment to minimise the chances of them contracting the virus and taking it into the homes.

The ministries will work with the homes to house the employees at designated accommodation on-site or at hotels, to reduce their exposure to the community during the circuit breaker period.

They will provide funds for staff who have to move into hotels, as well as meals, dedicated transport and daily necessities they need.

MOH will also provide support for nursing homes to increase on-site accommodation spaces to improve safe distancing, where necessary.

Affected employees will get a $500 allowance to help them with the transition.

"We understand that the move could cause inconvenience to the affected staff and appreciate their sacrifices and efforts in keeping our elderly safe," said the ministries.

"We acknowledge and appreciate the dedication of all staff and the management of the homes, who have stepped up amid the challenges and are working hard to care for their residents."