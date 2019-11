SINGAPORE - A 72-year-old motorcyclist died after an accident involving his bike and a tipper truck on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Tuesday (Nov 19).

The police said they were alerted to the accident on the PIE towards Changi Airport at 12.09pm.

The man was unconscious when taken by a Singapore Civil Defence Force ambulance to Changi General Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The truck driver is assisting police with investigations into the case.