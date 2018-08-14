Video of elderly man crossing road as light turns green sparks discussion

SINGAPORE - A video of an elderly man crossing the road with the aid of a walking frame even after the light turned green has sparked discussion online.

The incident occurred near Lorong 1 Toa Payoh at about 9.40am on Aug 4, according to dashboard camera footage submitted by motorist Kok Hwa Siang on Monday (Aug 13).

The video was posted on local road traffic Facebook page Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road and has since received about 34,000 views.

In the footage, the man, who was moving slowly due to his limited mobility, was still in the midst of crossing when the traffic lights turned green.

However, some of the motorists began to honk, Mr Kok said in his post.

"It was at this point in time when the vehicles behind me started to sound their horns in frustration at the hold-up in the traffic," he said.

In the video, the elderly man could be seen holding up his hand several times in appreciation, as cars in the next lane began driving off.

Mr Kok said that he was sharing the footage so that motorists would be encouraged to show more patience and understanding towards pedestrians who have difficulties crossing the road.

While most Facebook users believed that Mr Kok had done the right thing, some also advised him to alert motorists behind him to the situation by switching on his hazard lights, for instance.

Facebook user James Quaky said: "Drivers behind can't see what's happening in front, thus (their) usual assumption is (that) you are dreaming.

"Good to put your hand high up when you need to delay your move off, (so that drivers at the back) know you are aware of the green traffic light, but something is holding you up."

Another Facebook user Kim Moon Tong wrote: "You have set a good example for the younger generations to follow. Kudos!"