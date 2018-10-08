Elderly man suffers head injuries in accident with van in Bedok Reservoir Road

SINGAPORE - An elderly man suffered head injuries in an accident with a van in Bedok Reservoir Road last Saturday (Oct 6).

The 64-year-old man was dashing across the road when he was hit by the van, which was travelling towards Kaki Bukit. The accident occurred just before the junction with Jalan Lembah Bedok.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to the accident at around 7.20pm.

The pedestrian was unconscious when taken to Changi General Hospital, the SCDF said.

The Straits Times understands that the man suffered head injuries and abrasions on his right hand.

A dashboard camera video of the accident has been circulating on Facebook since it was posted on Sunday morning.

The white van can be seen travelling on the right-most lane on the two-lane road when the man suddenly appears on the van driver's left. He is then seen dashing across the road.

After he is hit by the van, the pedestrian can be seen rolling on the ground before coming to a stop.

Police investigations are ongoing.