Elderly man killed in accident with minibus; driver arrested

A minibus driver has been arrested over an accident in which an elderly man was knocked down and killed in Woodlands.

The 80-year-old pedestrian had been crossing Woodlands Avenue 3 on Wednesday evening when he was hit by the vehicle as it travelled towards Woodlands Avenue 5 at about 5.45pm.

He was taken unconscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where he later died, the police said.

The police said yesterday that the 58-year-old minibus driver had been arrested.

The Straits Times understands that the man had been making his way across a pedestrian crossing when he was struck.

Photos sent to citizen journalism website Stomp showed the aftermath of the accident, with the man lying on the road and several onlookers standing nearby.

A witness told Stomp that a few motorcyclists had stopped to help the man, who was lying motionless on the road. She added that she immediately called for an ambulance.

The police are investigating.

Ng Huiwen