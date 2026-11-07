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Elderly driver, passenger taken to hospital after car crashes into bus-stop bollard in Katong

In photos of the accident shared on Facebook, a car is seen resting against a bollard that protects a bus stop after mounting the kerb.

SINGAPORE – An 81-year-old woman is assisting with ongoing police investigations after the car she was driving skidded and crashed into a bollard that protects a bus stop on Nov 6.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident in Amber Road , in the direction of Haig Road, at about 3pm that day.

The driver and her 42-year-old passenger were taken to Raffles Hospital while conscious, the authorities said.

In photos of the accident shared on the SGRV FRONT MAN Facebook page, a sedan is seen mounted on a kerb with its front crushed against a bollard.

A handful of people are seen at the bus stop, close to where the car is stationary with its passenger-side door open.

In one shot, what appears to be a stretcher and the back of an ambulance are also seen in front of the car, while vehicles in traffic are lined up along the lane next to it.

In its mid-year road traffic statistics released on Aug 28, the Traffic Police said the number of road traffic accidents and casualties in the first half of 2026 continued to show an upward trend over the past three years.

The number of traffic accidents resulting in injuries increased from 3,748 in the first half of 2025 to 3,869 in 2026.

Injuries rose from 4,894 in the first half of 2025 to 5,090 during the same period in 2026.