Eight top list of Administrative Service promotions

Eight senior civil servants topped this year's Administrative Service promotion list, including Permanent Secretary for Manpower Ng Chee Khern and Economic Development Board chairman Beh Swan Gin.

There were 20 newly appointed Administrative Service officers, and 80 others who were promoted yesterday.

The other six senior civil servants who were promoted are: •• Mr Loh Ngai Seng, Permanent Secretary for Transport; • Mr Gabriel Lim, Permanent Secretary for Trade and Industry; • Ms Tan Gee Keow, Permanent Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth; • Mr Stanley Loh, Permanent Secretary for Sustainability and the Environment, and Permanent Secretary (Development) for Foreign Affairs; • Mr Chng Kai Fong, Second Permanent Secretary for Smart Nation and Digital Government Group, and Communications and Information; and • Ms Lim Wan Yong, Second Permanent Secretary for Education, and Social and Family Development.

Head of the civil service Leo Yip said that Administrative Service officers must demonstrate leadership in three areas.

First, they should exemplify a strong sense of service and purpose. The Covid-19 crisis has underscored the need to protect lives and livelihoods, and to work with Singaporeans towards a stronger Singapore beyond the pandemic, he said.

Second, Administrative Service officers must bring agencies and teams together to work as one public service, as Singapore emerges from the crisis, said Mr Yip.

Third, the officers must continually renew and reinvent the service's thinking and work, he said. They must be at the forefront of the effort to look ahead, rethink policy ideas, renew capabilities and refresh approaches to policy implementation.

He said a confluence of factors, from the Ukraine war to climate change and the fight against Covid-19, as well as their associated ramifications, will "clearly and surely" reshape the world.

"Working closely with the political leadership, it is our role and responsibility... to steer the public service through these choppy and dangerous waters, to enable Singapore to continue to survive and thrive, and to secure our future."

Lim Min Zhang