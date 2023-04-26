Eight taken to hospital after accident involving bus and car in Hougang

SINGAPORE - Eight people, aged 33 to 85, were taken to hospital after an accident involving a car and a bus in Hougang on Tuesday morning.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Hougang Avenue 4 and Buangkok Green at 10.35am.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said two people were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and six people were taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

All eight were conscious when taken to hospital, said the police, adding that investigations are ongoing.

Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao reported on Tuesday that the accident involved a white car and bus service 43.

It added that the front bumper of the double-decker bus and the left side of the car were damaged.

One commuter, who was on the bus’ upper deck, told Zaobao that she saw commuters on the lower deck injured, including an elderly person who had fallen and was bleeding.

The Straits Times has contacted bus operator Go-Ahead Singapore for more information.