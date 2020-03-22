Coronavirus: Eight Singaporeans leave Iran on special flight arranged by KL for Malaysians

SINGAPORE - Eight Singaporeans have arrived in Kuala Lumpur after boarding a repatriation flight from Iran's capital, Teheran, arranged by the Malaysian government for its nationals.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Sunday (March 22) that the Singaporeans will serve a 14-day quarantine in Kuala Lumpur, as required by the Malaysian health authorities before returning home.

"The Singapore Government would like to express our deepest appreciation to the Malaysian Government and the Embassy of Malaysia in Teheran for accepting our request to help evacuate the Singaporeans from Iran," MFA said in the statement.

An AirAsia flight was chartered specifically for the mission and it landed at 6.35am on Sunday, said Malaysia's National Disaster Management Agency.

A total of 46 individuals, including children, who had registered with the Malaysian Embassy in Teheran were reported to have been on the special flight which departed from Teheran on Saturday night.