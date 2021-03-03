Eight new Covid-19 cases, all imported; none in community

There were eight new coronavirus cases reported yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 59,956.

All eight were imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) last night.

They included a student's pass holder who travelled from Bangladesh and a work pass holder who arrived from India.

Another five are work permit holders who travelled from Indonesia and the Philippines, of whom four are foreign domestic workers.

The remaining case is a short-term visit pass holder who arrived from Indonesia to visit her Singaporean relatives.

There were no community cases and none from migrant workers' dormitories, said MOH.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased to three cases in the past week from two cases in the week before.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased to two cases in the past week from one case in the week before.

With 12 Covid-19 cases discharged yesterday, 59,827 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 19 patients remain in hospital, including one in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 66 are still recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive died of other causes.