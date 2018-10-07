Eight liquor and entertainment outlet operators may face fines for offences, including operating without licence

SINGAPORE - Four liquor outlets operating within the Liquor Control Zone in Little India allegedly supplied liquor beyond specified trading hours and outside of the licensed premises.

The alleged offences came to light after a series of enforcement operations and investigations by the Central Police Division against liquor and public entertainment outlets along Short Street, Rowell Road, Dunlop Street, Desker Road, North Bridge Road, North Canal Road and Serangoon Road, between July last year and July this year.

In a press release on Sunday (Oct 7), the police said that the four liquor outlet operators will be charged on Monday with offences under the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act.

If found guilty, these operators may be fined up to $10,000 for each offence.

One of the four operators was also found to be supplying liquor without a liquor licence.

As the infringements had been detected within the Liquor Control Zone, this operator is also liable to enhanced punishment under the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act.

Three licensees and one private limited company will also be charged with various offences under the Public Entertainments Act, such as the provision of public entertainment without a valid licence and failing to take all appropriate steps to ensure the sale, consumption or trafficking of controlled drugs were not committed by anyone on the licensed premises.

Other offences include failing to ensure there was no overcrowding, and the employment of a foreigner on the licensed premises without a valid work permit.

If found guilty of providing, or assisting in providing any public entertainment without a licence, or while the licence is suspended, they can be fined up to $20,000 for each offence.

If found guilty of providing, or assisting in providing any public entertainment in contravention of any condition of a licence, or in contravention of the Public Entertainments Act, they can be fined up to $10,000 for each offence.

The police said that they take a "serious view" of anyone who breaks the law, and will continue to take a tough enforcement stance against such activities.