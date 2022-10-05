Eight cases of suicide among Home Team officers since January 2018

There were eight suicides among uniformed Home Team officers between January 2018 and September 2022, while three other possible suicides are pending coroner's investigations, Minister of State for Home Affairs Sun Xueling told Parliament on Tuesday. The suicide rate among Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) staff is about half of the national average, she added.

She was replying to questions from Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim (Chua Chu Kang GRC), Mr Melvin Yong (Radin Mas) and Nominated MP Shahira Abdullah.

Ms Sun reiterated the Home Team's measures for supporting its officers' mental well-being, including in-house psychological services, external counselling services and peer support programmes, as well as resilience and stress management training for new officers.

Police psychologists also try to address the stigma of seeking help during regular mental health outreach to all police officers, said Ms Sun.

In September, a 29-year-old police officer was reported to have fired two gunshots in the air using his service pistol before shooting himself at 1 Bayfront Avenue. He was later pronounced dead. The police said that based on preliminary checks, he had not sought help from his unit, supervisors or counsellors.

Ms Sun said that between January 2018 and September 2022, 74 uniformed Home Team officers died while in service. While most of the deaths were due to illnesses or natural causes, eight were ruled as suicides. Three possible suicides are pending coroner's investigations.

Referencing a 2021 Washington Post report that US law enforcement officers were 54 per cent more likely to die by suicide than the average American, Mr Zhulkarnain stressed that Singapore would not want to face a similar situation.

Noting that the situation here is different, Ms Sun said: "Every suicide is one too many and I do not wish to trivialise the situation, but our statistics show that the suicide rate among MHA staff is about half of the Singapore national average."

Mr Murali Pillai (Bukit Batok) asked if any study has been conducted to identify the psycho-social factors that contributed to the suicides among officers, such as exposure to traumatic incidents.

Ms Sun said the MHA conducts surveys and engagements to collect feedback on issues officers may face in the workplace. "This is continuous ongoing work, and we will need the help of family and friends because family and friends are often the most connected to these officers, and they would know if there are any life-changing events that would throw them off course and lead them to choose a very unfortunate way out," she said.