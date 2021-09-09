Eight cases in Braddell madrasah cluster from same Primary 4 class

Eight cases of Covid-19 at Madrasah Irsyad Zuhri Al-Islamiah in Braddell Road involved pupils from the same Primary 4 class.

The cluster at the school was reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday.

The first two cases were detected last Friday, and the pupils were last in school on Sept 1.

The pupils were well when they attended school, the school said in a Facebook statement yesterday morning.

Teachers and classmates of the affected pupils were placed under a quarantine order by MOH.

Since then, another six pupils from the class have tested positive, bringing the total number of cases in the cluster to eight.

All Primary 4 pupils in the school have been placed on leave of absence.

All physical activities in the school have ceased, including supplementary classes for Primary 6 pupils, which are now being held online.

Primary 1 to Primary 5 pupils will also have home-based learning (HBL) when the new term begins on Sept 13 after this week's school holidays.

Primary 6 pupils will be allowed to return to school after the holidays to prepare for their Primary School Leaving Examination.

Classrooms will be thoroughly disinfected to facilitate the return of the pupils.

The school has said that it is prepared to conduct HBL for the Primary 6 pupils as well if there is a need for that.

Madrasah Irsyad Zuhri Al-Islamiah said that rigorous cleaning and disinfection were already being done at the school.

Safe distancing and safe management measures were also in full compliance with guidelines provided by MOH and the Ministry of Education, it added.