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EgyptAir plans to launch Singapore’s first direct flight with Cairo in early 2027

The route marks the first direct link for Singapore and Australia to North Africa.

SINGAPORE – Globetrotters in Singapore and Australia may soon be able to fly directly to North Africa, with EgyptAir announcing plans for a new service connecting the two countries with Egypt’s capital, Cairo, from early 2027.

Egypt’s flag carrier, Changi Airport Group and Sydney Airport said in a joint statement on Sept 10 that the proposed service would connect Cairo, Singapore and Sydney.

It comes on the heels of robust and growing demand for travel to and from Egypt, which was the largest unserved market in the African continent for both Singapore and Australia by point-to-point traffic in 2025, they said.

“Beyond enhancing connectivity and travel options for travellers, the service will also foster closer economic and cultural exchanges between the three countries,” they said.

The service is subject to regulatory approvals, and will be the first direct link to North Africa for Singapore and Australia. More details will be announced by EgyptAir soon.

Amr Adawy, t he airline’s vice-president (commercial), said the route would strengthen EgyptAir’s presence in the Asia-Pacific market, and provide seamless connections across the airline’s network in Africa, Europe and the Middle East.

“As we continue to expand our network and modernise our fleet, the potential introduction of these services, supported by our state-of-the-art Airbus A350-900, would offer passengers greater choice, connectivity and an enhanced travel experience,” he added.

Changi Airport Group’s executive vice-president of air hub and cargo development, Lim Ching Kiat, said travellers from Egypt and Australia would be able to access destinations across South-east Asia and the wider Asia-Pacific through Changi’s extensive regional network.

“We look forward to welcoming EgyptAir to Changi and supporting the successful launch of the service,” he said.

Changi Airport handled about 70 million passengers in 2025, an all-time high that eclipsed the previous record of 68.3 million passengers in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic ravaged air travel.

In 2024, Changi Airport handled 67.7 million passengers.