Efforts to sanitise public spaces to be ramped up

A regime to clean up and disinfect public spaces will be rolled out progressively, targeting more than 2,000 high-risk premises such as pre-schools, schools, and youth and eldercare facilities from July.

This will be an integral part of Singapore's efforts to enhance public hygiene to ward off future infectious disease outbreaks.

The initial phase, which also includes hawker centres and coffee shops, has a targeted completion date by end-March next year, said Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor yesterday.

Pointing to gastroenteritis incidents, which affected more than 1,200 people in 2018 and 2019, and low satisfaction levels of public cleanliness in places like markets and coffee shops, Dr Khor said that "the battle is far from over".

The most common way to develop viral gastroenteritis - often called stomach flu - is through contact with an infected person or by ingesting contaminated food or water.

Following the passing of the Environmental Public Health (Amendment) Bill to introduce mandatory baseline sanitation standards, premises will be required to have an environmental sanitation regime.

Environmental control coordinators will be appointed to assist in developing and implementing the regime.

Such staff - who should preferably hold supervisory roles in the premises they work at - must undergo training by SkillsFuture Singapore-accredited providers, which will be available from this month, Dr Khor said.

More than 2,000 environmental control coordinators will be trained from this month, and eligible participants in the course will receive up to about 90 per cent in course fee subsidies, she added.

These coordinators will receive more guidance on disinfection regimes from a new technical guide by the National Environment Agency (NEA).

The guide, launched yesterday, sets out the national minimum standards for improving environmental sanitation in high-risk areas.

This provides owners of premises with information about what to do and what to look out for when performing routines in periodic cleaning and disinfection, and in incidents involving bodily fluids and discharge.

Even before Covid-19 brought home the importance of hygiene, earlier lapses had resulted in death and illness.

Lapses in food hygiene at Spize restaurant in 2018 caused an acute outbreak of food poisoning, killing a father of two and landing 46 people in hospital.

And last year, there was an outbreak of salmonella and stomach flu in a pre-school in Newton, affecting at least 68 children.

The guide can be customised to develop sector-specific standards, such as for eldercare facilities, added Dr Khor.

To future-proof businesses beyond Covid-19, one of the ways would be to move away from headcount-based contracts and focus instead on outcomes, said Dr Khor during the debate on her ministry's budget.

She noted that the Government has taken the lead by requiring outcome-based contracting for new cleaning contracts since last May.

"This ensures clear outcomes for service buyers and encourage cleaning companies to innovate and be more productive, which in turn creates better jobs and addresses manpower constraints."

NEA will refresh the outcome-based contracting guide for cleaning services this month. This includes an easier method to measure service outcomes and sample contract clauses, which cater for contingencies such as for Covid-19.

NEA is also looking to develop outcome-based contracting guidelines for pest management contracts - which are often task-and frequency-based - to be ready by the end of the year.