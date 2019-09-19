The evolution of collaborative intelligence

Fancy leveraging software to carry out human-like capabilities such as natural language understanding, speech generation and recognition, and vision understanding?

These are the Artificial Intelligence (AI) skill sets you can harness by attending Republic Polytechnic's (RP) transformative Applied Artificial Intelligence programme when it is rolled out in January next year.

It is designed for individual or mid-career professionals with non-ICT background interested in switching to ICT job roles or in building a tech start-up.

One of the programme's lecturers is Mr Seow Khee Wei, who says the programme will take aspiring engineers "from a basic introduction of AI to mastery of the skills needed to build deep learning predictive models for AI solutions that exhibit human-like behaviour and intelligence."

This will be facilitated across 10 modules including Principles of Machine learning, Deep learning Explained, Computer Vision and Image Analysis, Speech Recognition Systems and Natural Language Processing.

Adds Mr Seow, who will teach the Python and Computer Vision modules: "The programme topics selected will ensure the relevancy of our graduates to match the demand from the industry.”

"And as more and more industries leverage on the power of AI to increase productivity, the world will need more talents that will be able implement and leverage AI technology to help achieve this."

Offering solutions for tomorrow

This new offering from the progressive educational institution is designed to equip participants with the relevant skills and practical knowledge of AI to fulfill the increasing global demand for AI professionals.

Designed in collaboration with AI Singapore and Microsoft Singapore, it is supported by the Infocomm Media Development Authority under the TechSkills Accelerator (TeSA) Tech Immersion and Placement Programme — an initiative of SkillsFuture that aims to build and develop a skilled information and communications technology (ICT) workforce for Singapore’s digital economy.

The comprehensive 12-week programme teaches core concepts that not only offer fundamental knowledge of AI, but allow for the implementation of guidelines, law, statutes, and regulations on the appropriate handling of data at various stages in their life cycle. Compliance with data policies can be monitored, while opportunities for new and emerging technology to support business requirements can be identified.

Classes will conclude with an industry capstone project enabling participants to apply theories to the real world.



AI is increasingly leveraged to build machines that can reason, learn, and act intelligently. PHOTO: REPUBLIC POLYTECHNIC



Investing in learning

The Applied Artificial Intelligence programme will be held at the RP Academy for Continuing Education satellite campus at Lifelong Learning Institute, located at 11 Eunos Road 8.

Graduates will be awarded a Professional Certificate of Completion in Applied Artificial Intelligence from Republic Polytechnic (in collaboration with AI Singapore and Microsoft).

Possible career tracks include AI application developer, AI system integrator and AI or Machine Learning Engineer (entry level). Participants who complete the programme can enjoy career support opportunities for these roles through RP.

Says Mr Seow: "Prospective students should consider this programme because it will quickly jump start their careers in the AI industry. They will have the opportunity to network with professionals and potential hiring partners."

To find out more or register your place, click here.